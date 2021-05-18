Ariana Grande Marries Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Intimate Ceremony in California Video Images

American singer and actress Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez in California over the weekend. Ariana Grande got engaged five months ago in Los Angeles. Their wedding ceremony function performed in her home in California. A representative for Ariana has confirmed that “They got married in a tiny and intimate event. Less than 20 people attended their wedding. They both were happy and full of love and the families were happy for them.” The couple started dating in 2020 and got engaged after some time. they love spending time in Ariana’s house in Montecito and decide to marry at the same place. The popular singer announced her engagement in

December 2020 and they started dating for less than a year. She has posted a picture on her Instagram account where she is wearing a beautiful diamond ring and captioned “Forever and Then Some”. Ariana has started working from the age of 15 in the year 2008 with Broadway musical. She is well known for her role of Cat Valentine in the TV serial “Victorious” which was aired from 2010 to 2013 and the second season aires in 2013-2014. She was also working on another project that she signed in 2011 with Republic Records. Her debut album was “Yours Truly” which topped the US Billboard 200 chart in 2013. Her single album “The Way” charted as the top ten of the US Billboard Hot 100.

Her third and fourth studio album “My Everything” was released in 2014 and in 2016 “Dangerous Woman” was released. She has released her fourth and fifth studio album “Sweetener” in 2018. Her commercial hit album was ‘Thank You’ and ‘Next’ which was released in 2019. She has won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and also nominated for the Album of the Year. her topmost solo singles were “Thank You”, “Next”, “7 Rings”, and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” hold the top three spots on the Billboard Hot 100. She collaborated with Justin Bieber in 2020 where she worked in the song “Stuck With u” with Justin Bieber.

She has worked with Lady Gaga in “Rain On Me”. In 2016 and 2019, her name listed in Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the World. She has honored as the Woman of the Year by Billboard in 2018. She has millions of followers on Instagram and Youtube. The actress has recently tied the knot with her boyfriend in an intimate ceremony which was attended by her family and close friends. To know more about this article stay connected to us.