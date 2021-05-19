Ariana Grande tied in marriage, announced engagement in December

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially spouses! The news comes after the wedding of both on the weekend.

Ariana, the song ‘Thank You, Next’ hitmaker, tied the knot after six months in LA with her boyfriend Dalton. Fans have gone mad with the news and some unseen adorable photos of power couple Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have surfaced, confirming the rumor of their forever engagement. Whereas, TMZ reported that the couple married at Ari’s home in Montekito with less than 20 guests, including family members from both sides. However, Dalton Gomez proposed Ariana Grande in December. At the time, it was rumored that many of them had been planning an intimate ceremony for months, and it seems unlikely what happened next. About a year later, just before Christmas, Ariana and Dalton got engaged.

Dalton moved in with Ariana at the beginning of the worldwide lockout. He moved in with Millennial pop icon Ariana at the beginning of the worldwide lockout. Reportedly, the couple had an intimate marriage as they felt that the two were getting serious in their relationship after meeting them through friends. The 27-year-old took a few months off to spend some time with her new boyfriend, before setting up a studio at her home to produce the now-iconic ‘Position’ album.