Ariel’s John Rogers among investors in Chicago sports-tech fund – Crain’s Chicago Business

Investor Keith Bank has lined up high-profile investors, including Ariel Investments founder John Rogers, to a venture-capital fund that’s focused on sports, technology, media and entertainment deals.

Bank has raised $64 million toward a $100 million fund called KB Myriad Opportunity. It’s the follow-up to a $41 million fund launched three years ago. Most of the investors are individuals, many of them athletes or others connected to sports, such as Elton Brand, general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Chip Brewer, CEO of Callaway Golf. Before Rogers founded Ariel, a mutual fund company based in Chicago, he played basketball at Princeton University. 


The fund will focus on seed-stage deals, making investments of $1 million to $3 million. Banks’ first fund did 16 investments, including Hammerhead, a New York-based company that makes cycling computers.

Bank says the new fund will focus on sports betting, professional video gaming, media streaming, live experiences and health, fitness and wellness.

“We are in the real early innings of the explosion of all things sports and tech, much like where fintech was 10 or 15 years ago,” John Garabedian, a former senior partner at Boston Consulting Group in Chicago who recently joined the fund as a partner, said in a statement.

One of the most promising areas is “fan immersion,” which includes products and services such as micro-betting and custom content. Many of those products require technology improvements, such as reduced lag or latency in mobile software and telecommunications, to gain widespread adoption.

Bank, a longtime angel investor, recently led a $16.7 million investment in Phenix, a Chicago-based company that makes technology for real-time streaming for customers such as Disney, ABC, Verizon Media and Sony Pictures.

“With media companies paying high prices for (broadcast) rights, they need to find ways to keep fans on the stream longer,” he says.


