Arijit Singh asks for help for his mother, a negative blood donor is in dire need

Mumbai. Friends, let me tell you that the health of famous singer Arijit Singh’s mother has deteriorated and she has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Where his condition was said to be very critical. His mother is in dire need of a blood donor. For which Arijit Singh is asking for help from the people. For your information, please tell that Arijit Singh has reacted by posting on social media. He has given a special message along with thanking the people who helped.

Friends Arijit Singh has shared a post on Facebook, in which he wrote- ‘I request people who are trying to help me at this time, please do not overdo things just because you named Arijit Singh. have seen. Until we learn to respect every human being, we will not be able to get out of this disaster. I am grateful to those who reached out to me and helped but please remember that we are all human beings and every human being is our priority ‘.

Friends commenting on Arijit’s post, everyone seems to agree with him and is also praying for his mother’s early recovery. Friends, let us know that while giving Instagram information Swastika wrote – ‘Singer Arijit Singh’s mother’s health is bad and she is currently admitted in Dhakuria Hospital in Amri, Kolkata, where she needs A-Blood’. . Talking about Arijit Singh’s workfront, he used to participate in reality shows before playback singing. Meanwhile, in 2005, he participated in a reality show, Fame Gurukul. Let us tell you that Arijit has given many superhit songs in his career. He rules the hearts of millions of fans due to his brilliant voice and songs.

