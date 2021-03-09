ENTERTAINMENT

Arivu (Rap Singer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Albums, Pictures

Arivu is a popular Tamil singer, writer, lyricist and poet. He is noted under his album Songs Castles Collective Banner. Director Pt. Ranjith gave her the opportunity to enter the Kollywood industry for the first time in a film. Black. He then acted in films Nadodigal 2, Wada Chennai, Pattas, Master, and Sorarai Potru. As an activist, he lent his voice for equality rights through his songs. Arivu wrote the lyrics of the song Enjoy enzami songs Released on AR Rahman’s Maja YouTube channel. The song was a chartbuster hit, sung by Dhee and composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Arivu biography

Name Arivu
Real Name Arivu
Surname Arivu
The business Singer and songwriter
Date of birth Still to be updated
Ages Still to be updated
Zodiac sign Still to be updated
family husband: Unknown (Professor)
The mother: Unknown (school teacher)
marital status Single
Cases / Girlfriends No
wife No
children No
religion Christian
educational qualification MBA.,
school Still to be updated
College Annamalai University
Hobby music and dance
birth place Still to be updated
Hometown Arakkonam, Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
the nationality Indian

Official social profile of Arivu

facebook.com/arivuofficial

Twitter: Still to be updated

instagram.com/therukural/

Interesting facts about Arivu

  • One of his album song titles is Kallamouni Exceeded 500k + Castles Collective Youtube channel.

Movies list

  • Black – 2018 (Role: Lyricist)
  • Go to chennai – 2018 (Role: Lyricist)
  • Nadodigal – 2020 (singer)
  • Soorarai pottru – Mara Theme (Author)
  • The leash -Mavne Ana Mothida Wada (Singer and Writer)
  • Enjoy Enzami (2021) – Marrow YouTube Album

Arivu songs and albums

Kallamuni – Arivu x ofRo | Theurcural

Arivu x Throw | Anti indian

Arivu Images

See the latest pictures of Tamil rapper Arivu,

Arivu
Arivu
Castles Collective Arivu
Arivu
Arivu
Arivu
Arivu
Arivu
Castles Collective Arivu
Arivu
Arivu
Arivu
Singer Arivu Images
Arivu
Arivu Images
Arivu
Arivu Images
Arivu
Arivu Photos

thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.

Loading...
