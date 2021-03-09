Arivu (Rap Singer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Albums, Pictures

Arivu is a popular Tamil singer, writer, lyricist and poet. He is noted under his album Songs Castles Collective Banner. Director Pt. Ranjith gave her the opportunity to enter the Kollywood industry for the first time in a film. Black. He then acted in films Nadodigal 2, Wada Chennai, Pattas, Master, and Sorarai Potru. As an activist, he lent his voice for equality rights through his songs. Arivu wrote the lyrics of the song Enjoy enzami songs Released on AR Rahman’s Maja YouTube channel. The song was a chartbuster hit, sung by Dhee and composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after meeting with the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handpump products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Arivu biography

Name Arivu Real Name Arivu Surname Arivu The business Singer and songwriter Date of birth Still to be updated Ages Still to be updated Zodiac sign Still to be updated family husband: Unknown (Professor)

The mother: Unknown (school teacher) marital status Single Cases / Girlfriends No wife No children No religion Christian educational qualification MBA., school Still to be updated College Annamalai University Hobby music and dance birth place Still to be updated Hometown Arakkonam, Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India the nationality Indian

Official social profile of Arivu

facebook.com/arivuofficial

Twitter: Still to be updated

instagram.com/therukural/

Interesting facts about Arivu

One of his album song titles is Kallamouni Exceeded 500k + Castles Collective Youtube channel.

Movies list

Black – 2018 (Role: Lyricist)

Go to chennai – 2018 (Role: Lyricist)

– 2018 (Role: Lyricist) Nadodigal – 2020 (singer)

– 2020 (singer) Soorarai pottru – Mara Theme (Author)

The leash -Mavne Ana Mothida Wada (Singer and Writer)

Enjoy Enzami (2021) – Marrow YouTube Album

Arivu songs and albums

Kallamuni – Arivu x ofRo | Theurcural

Arivu x Throw | Anti indian

Arivu Images

See the latest pictures of Tamil rapper Arivu,

Arivu

Castles Collective Arivu

Arivu

Arivu

Castles Collective Arivu

Arivu

Singer Arivu Images

Arivu Images

Arivu Images

Arivu Photos

thank you for coming Newsbugz. for more information Biography, Click here.