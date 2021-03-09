Arivu (Rap Singer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Songs, Albums, Pictures

Arivu is a popular Tamil singer, writer, lyricist and poet. He is noted under his album Songs Castles Collective Banner. Director Pt. Ranjith gave her the opportunity to enter the Kollywood industry for the first time in a film. Black. He then acted in films Nadodigal 2, Wada Chennai, Pattas, Master, and Sorarai Potru. As an activist, he lent his voice for equality rights through his songs. Arivu wrote the lyrics of the song Enjoy enzami songs Released on AR Rahman’s Maja YouTube channel. The song was a chartbuster hit, sung by Dhee and composed by Santhosh Narayanan.
Arivu biography
|Name
|Arivu
|Real Name
|Arivu
|Surname
|Arivu
|The business
|Singer and songwriter
|Date of birth
|Still to be updated
|Ages
|Still to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Still to be updated
|family
|husband: Unknown (Professor)
The mother: Unknown (school teacher)
|marital status
|Single
|Cases / Girlfriends
|No
|wife
|No
|children
|No
|religion
|Christian
|educational qualification
|MBA.,
|school
|Still to be updated
|College
|Annamalai University
|Hobby
|music and dance
|birth place
|Still to be updated
|Hometown
|Arakkonam, Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|the nationality
|Indian
Interesting facts about Arivu
- One of his album song titles is Kallamouni Exceeded 500k + Castles Collective Youtube channel.
Movies list
- Black – 2018 (Role: Lyricist)
- Go to chennai – 2018 (Role: Lyricist)
- Nadodigal – 2020 (singer)
- Soorarai pottru – Mara Theme (Author)
- The leash -Mavne Ana Mothida Wada (Singer and Writer)
- Enjoy Enzami (2021) – Marrow YouTube Album
Arivu songs and albums
Kallamuni – Arivu x ofRo | Theurcural
Arivu x Throw | Anti indian
