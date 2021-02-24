LATEST

Ariyalur Court Recruitment 2021 Apply now for 50 posts of Swayamsevaks

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Volunteer vacancy in 50 posts.
brief information: District and Sessions Judge Ariyalur has issued Latest notification Ariyalur Court Recruitment for 2021 Volunteer vacancy On 50 posts. Those candidates who want to apply offline for the Ariyalur District Court Vacancy 2021 through the official website ariyalur.courtrecruitment.com or others Ariyalur Court Jobs By 2021 02/03/2021.

Ariyalur District Court Jobs Notification 2021 – Application Form Volunteer 50 Posts

Those candidates are interested in District and Sessions Judge Ariyalur Vacancy 2021, followed by Ariyalur Court Volunteer Vacancy 2021 and Ariyalur Court Volunteer Recruitment 2021 can fulfill all the eligibility criteria Ariyalur Court recruitment 2021 Notification before Ariyalur District Court Volunteer Application Form 2021. Ariyalur Court Jobs 2021 Below is a brief description of Ariyalur District Court Bharti 2021 Official Notification of Ariyalur Court Vacancy 2021. District and Sessions Judge Ariyalur Other Details Ariyalur Court Volunteer Bharti 2021 Age limit, educational qualification, Ariyalur Court Volunteer Jobs 2021 The selection process, application fee and how to apply are given below.

Ariyalur Court Recruitment 2021
Ariyalur District Court Volunteer Vacancy Notification
Eligibility

  • Teachers (including retired teachers) retired government employees and senior citizens.
  • MSW students and teachers. Anganwadi workers.
  • Doctor / Doctor. Students and law students (as long as they enroll as lawyers).
  • Members of non-political, service-oriented NGOs and clubs.
  • Members of Women’s Neighborhood Groups, Friendship Associations and other self-help groups which include marginalized / weaker sections.
  • Any other person has basic educational qualifications and a service attitude towards the public.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 22/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 02/03/2021.
Application fee

  • There is no application fee.
Salary details

  • Ariyalur District Court Volunteer Salary 5000 (Tentative).
Age Range

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Offline.
  • Postal address: Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Joint Court Building, Ariyalur-621704.
  • Job Location: Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu).
Ariyalur Court Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 50 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Whatsapp group link 4 Sarkari Result on Facebook 4Sarkari Result Jobs by Email 4 Sarkari Result Mobile App
Click here
Click here
Click here
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });