LATEST

ARIZONA APPELLATE COURT RULES UNANIMOUSLY IN FAVOR OF DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP., VACATES SUPERIOR COURT ORDER

Posted on
ARIZONA APPELLATE COURT RULES UNANIMOUSLY IN FAVOR OF DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP., VACATES SUPERIOR COURT ORDER

Vancouver, BC, 25 March 2022 /prnewswire/- Desert Mountain Energy Corp (“Company”) (TSXV: DME) (US OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) from the President of the company.

Desert Mountain Energy Corporation (DME) is pleased to announce that Arizona The Court of Appeal has unanimously ruled in favor of the company and ordered the original judgment to be vacated and remanded. In addition, the Company will make announcements relating to Well #3 and other relevant issues as appropriate. We deeply appreciate and appreciate our legal team.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resources company focused primarily on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen, and the noble gases. The company is primarily looking for elements considered important for renewable energy.

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

654
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
543
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
478
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
433
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top