ARIZONA APPELLATE COURT RULES UNANIMOUSLY IN FAVOR OF DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP., VACATES SUPERIOR COURT ORDER

Vancouver, BC, 25 March 2022 /prnewswire/- Desert Mountain Energy Corp (“Company”) (TSXV: DME) (US OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) from the President of the company.

Desert Mountain Energy Corporation (DME) is pleased to announce that Arizona The Court of Appeal has unanimously ruled in favor of the company and ordered the original judgment to be vacated and remanded. In addition, the Company will make announcements relating to Well #3 and other relevant issues as appropriate. We deeply appreciate and appreciate our legal team.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resources company focused primarily on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen, and the noble gases. The company is primarily looking for elements considered important for renewable energy.