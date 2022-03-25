Arizona Cardinals hosting free agent guard Will Hernandez

People want to see the Arizona Cardinals make some moves, and while NFL free agency has been slow over the week, the Cardinals have some ideas and options they’re still exploring.

One of those options is veteran competition for the right guard position with younger players on staff.

One of the players they’re checking out with us is Will Hernandez.

Hernández is a four-year pro who was taken in the second round by New York Giants,

He had a pretty good rookie season, but he has since come back and shows he has some potential.

In his first three seasons, Hernandez allowed only eight sacks. Last season he allowed seven.

The same issue is with Hernandez.

He is a big bully but has struggled with pass rushers since his injury in 2020.

So, is Hernandez worth going to…