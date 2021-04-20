Arizona Cardinals targeting Tulsa LB Zaven Collins as potential first-round pick?

The Arizona Cardinals are drafting from the No. 16 spot within the 2021 NFL Draft. They’ve numerous holes on the workforce that they should fill, together with a extreme lack of expertise on the cornerback place. Will they give the impression of being to herald a younger CB to assist rebuild their secondary? Or may they give the impression of being so as to add to a working again room that now consists of former Pittsburgh Steeler James Conner? TMT’s Chief Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline offers some perception into what the Cardinals may do on this yr’s draft along with his most up-to-date NFL Draft rumors.

Remember to be part of TMT Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline each week on Draft Insiders as they break down all you could know heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Subscribe to our TMT YouTube channel and hit the notifications icon so you may tune in stay each Wednesday at 9 PM ET.

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information!

The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information consists of scouting studies from Tony Pauline, a giant board with over 850 gamers, workforce matches, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain totally free!

Are the Arizona Cardinals going to draft a working again within the 2021 NFL Draft?

Many mock drafts across the web have the Cardinals deciding on working again Najee Harris, which gained’t occur, in accordance with my sources. So which route will the Cardinals take? Right here’s what I’m listening to.

Arizona has a necessity at working again regardless of not too long ago agreeing to a one-year contract with Conner. And whereas many challenge the workforce to pick Harris with the sixteenth collection of the draft, I’m listening to otherwise.

As of yesterday, I’m advised the Cardinals covet three gamers within the draft. All of them come from the SEC, and two of the three are Crimson Tide alumni.

The three gamers are cornerbacks Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn, in addition to receiver Jaylen Waddle. The Cardinals have a gaping gap at cornerback, which both Surtain or Horn can fill, whereas Waddle brings a deep risk on the receiver place. But, it’s unlikely any of these three gamers will probably be out there when Arizona is on the clock at No. 16.

If Surtain, Horn, and Waddle are gone, who do the Cardinals draft?

So, the place will they give the impression of being?

Sources inform me Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins might be the choose. With 31-year-old Chandler Jones getting into the ultimate yr of his contract and 30-year-old Markus Golden signing a nominal two-year deal, Collins provides the Cardinals’ protection instant pass-rush assist.

Moreover, he offers safety for the longer term as each veterans end their careers. Collins is a terrific match for the Cardinals’ system and, in accordance with my board, is without doubt one of the extra underrated defenders on this yr’s draft.

For extra context on Collins, I had this to say about him in my 2021 NFL Draft scouting report.

“Explosive, game-impacting linebacker who was a three-year starter for Tulsa. Instinctive, breaks down nicely, and shortly locates the ball handler. Forceful up the sector and performs with stability in addition to physique management. Offers effort defending the run and assaults assignments in addition to opponents.

Massive, robust, and defeats blocks to make the play. Simply will get again to enjoying stability off the preliminary block and shortly modifications route or alters his angle of assault with out dropping momentum. Terrific cross rusher who bends off the sting with velocity. Explodes by gaps to penetrate the road of scrimmage. Very efficient making performs in area, fluid shifting laterally and reveals velocity in pursuit. Stays with assignments, possesses strong ball expertise, and stands out in protection.”

Need extra 2021 NFL Draft prospect information? Wish to do your individual mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and check your individual drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, make sure to observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.