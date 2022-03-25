LATEST

Arizona Cardinals to bring in OL Will Hernandez

The Arizona Cardinals have yet to take any steps in the off-season to address the offensive line. It can change.

According to Arizona Sports’ John GambadoroThey’ll be bringing in Will Hernandez, a former New York Giants guard, for a visit this weekend.

Hernandez was the Giants’ second-round pick in 2018 and spent four seasons there. They played collegiately at UTEP, where the Cardinals’ offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler were the head coach.

Coming out of college, Hernandez was considered one of the best and meanest guard prospects in the draft.

The 6-2, 327-pound lineman was a starter in all four seasons he played for the Giants. He competed in 62 games, starting with 56. He dealt with an ankle injury in 2020, the only season he did not play and started every game.

