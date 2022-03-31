Arizona Coyotes’ Clayton Keller has surgery for fractured leg after crashing into boards

Arizona Coyotes lead scorer Clayton Keller had surgery on Wednesday night after fracturing his leg in a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Keller is “doing well,” the team announced, and is expected to be out in four to six months.

He was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being injured in the third period of Wednesday’s game with 5:15 remaining. He was skating towards a shark net when he collided with a stride and hit the board behind the goal. He lay on the ice for about five minutes before he left the wheel, giving his thumbprints as he left.