Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Seth Beer hits walk-off homer on National Beer Day

PHOENIX – Seth Beer’s game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning didn’t take off until Thursday night, and Pavin Smith was already contemplating support deals for his rookie teammate.

“He hits a homer, Dollar Bear in the stadium?” Smith said. “I mean, it’s a layoff, isn’t it?”

Drink jokes were plentiful after Craig Stamen’s blast of beer in the deep right field led the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres. If the rookie keeps getting caught in such moments, he may be remembered for more than just his popular nickname.

“It was a surreal feeling,” Beer said. “It’s still a dream.”



A brilliant homer of beer spoiled a spectacular opening day by San Diego starter Yu Darvish, who played six no-hit innings before being pulled…