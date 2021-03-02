Arizona Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Arizona Wildcats 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they remember to Pac-12 teams.
Arizona Wildcats Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule
September 4 BYU (in Las Vegas)
September 11 San Diego State
September 18 Northern Arizona
25 September in Oregon
October 2 Open Date
October 9 UCLA
October 16 in Colorado
October 22 washington
October 30 at USC
6 November
13 November
20 November in Washington State
On November 27 in Arizona State
Arizona Football Schedule Analysis: There is probably no definite win over Slate other than Northern Arizona. Going to Las Vegas to play BYU is not a given, and hosting San Diego State is going to be an issue.
Oregon State and Stanford are not on the slate from the North not necessarily a plus – not playing Oregon or Washington would be better – but at least the road date against the Duck is out fast.
There are no two road games in a row until the end, and that is with the road ending for Arizona State before moving to Washington State. Going to USC is not fun, but the Wildcats get UCLA, Washington and Utah in Tucson.
Pac-12 conference teams missed: Oregon State, Stanford