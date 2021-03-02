Arizona Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Arizona Wildcats 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what they remember to Pac-12 teams.

Arizona Wildcats Football Schedule 2021

2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

September 4 BYU (in Las Vegas)

September 11 San Diego State

September 18 Northern Arizona

25 September in Oregon

October 2 Open Date

October 9 UCLA

October 16 in Colorado

October 22 washington

October 30 at USC

6 November

13 November

20 November in Washington State

On November 27 in Arizona State

Arizona Football Schedule Analysis: There is probably no definite win over Slate other than Northern Arizona. Going to Las Vegas to play BYU is not a given, and hosting San Diego State is going to be an issue.

Oregon State and Stanford are not on the slate from the North not necessarily a plus – not playing Oregon or Washington would be better – but at least the road date against the Duck is out fast.

There are no two road games in a row until the end, and that is with the road ending for Arizona State before moving to Washington State. Going to USC is not fun, but the Wildcats get UCLA, Washington and Utah in Tucson.

Pac-12 conference teams missed: Oregon State, Stanford