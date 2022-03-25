Arizona men’s basketball vs. Houston final score: Perfect storm of flaws ends Wildcats’ season in Sweet 16 loss to Cougars

San Antonio – We all knew how it would end, didn’t we?

Arizona had a slow start throughout the season. It also had turnover issues and teams struggled to keep away from the aggressive glass. However, rarely all at the same time. till now.

All those flaws resurfaced during Sweet 16 spell doom for the Wildcats, who didn’t lead to a 72-60 loss to Houston on Thursday night at the AT&T Center. His completely unexpected run this season, all the way up to the unranked No. 1 seed, ended with a 33-4 record.

Arizona made 14 turnovers, turning fifth-seeded Houston (32–5) into 24 points, while it only managed six points from 12 Cougar miscues (four of those points came in the last minute. Houston also scored 12 offensive rebounds). Changed it to 19. Second chance…