Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball vs. Houston Cougars game thread

It’s game day, NCAA Tournament-style!

The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (33-3) will take on the Houston Cougars (31-5) in Sweet 16, hoping to advance to Sunday’s South Zone finals.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Houston game time, details:

date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Time: 6:59 pm PT

6:59 pm PT Location: AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center; San Antonio, Texas Constraints: DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona has a 1.5-point favorite. KenPom.com Gives UA a 49 percent chance of winning.

What TV channel is Arizona-Houston on?

Arizona-Houston will be broadcast on TBS. Brian Anderson (play by Play), Jim Jackson (analyst) and Ellie LaForce (sideline reporter) will call the game.

How can I see Arizona-Houston…