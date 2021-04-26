Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s new song released, stars seen in a different avatar – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Bollywood celebrity Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s movie Sardar’s grandson is all set to launch on Netflix. Followers are eagerly ready for this movie. Sardar’s grandson has launched the second tune ‘Ji Nah Kahin’ in the present day.

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet have been seen preparing for Barat at a Punjabi fashion marriage ceremony. After that, he sees Rakul dancing. In the meantime, a toddler involves Arjun and teaches some Bhangra. Arjun shared the tune and wrote, “Slightly drama and a whole lot of enjoyable”. You all have come to Bhangra on this tune. Sure, no, Curda is launched. Arjun’s put up has been commented by lots of his followers and described the tune as heavy.

The tune ‘Ji Nahi Karda’ is sung by Jas Manak, Manak-e and Nikita Gandhi. The music of the tune consists by Tanishq Bagchi. This tune has been seen by over 5 lakh individuals in just a few hours. Nina Gupta, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth will accompany Arjun and Rakul. The movie is releasing on Netflix on 18 Might. Arjun Kapoor Sardar’s grandson is all set to make his digital debut with the film.

