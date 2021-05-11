Arjun Kapoor hates Mother’s Day, explains the reason

Who doesn’t know actor Arjun Kapoor today. Arjun has made a place in the hearts of people with his best films. However, Arjun’s mother is behind in making a place in the industry. Actually, Arjun has been very close to his mother Mona Suri Kapoor. Arjun’s mother is not in this world today but Arjun remembers her every moment. Arjun has now recently shared a post to his mother on social media.

Also, Arjun also revealed that he has completed 9 years in the industry. You can see Arjun shared a photo with his mother and wrote in the caption, ‘Yesterday (9 May) was Mother’s Day, I hate it. Tomorrow (May 11) I am completing 9 years in the industry as an actor, but without you, I am still lost. Just like this photo. Hopefully, you will be smiling upstairs and patting me on the back. ‘Arjun’s post has been commented by many stars like Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, and Mohit Marwah.

Everyone has asked him to be patient. By the way, Arjun’s post is being well liked. You might be aware that Arjun made his Bollywood debut on May 11 in 2021. His film Ishaqzaade was released at the time and also had Parineeti Chopra in the film. He played the best character opposite her. The film had a romantic chemistry between the two and the film was also a blockbuster.