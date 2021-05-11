ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor hates Mother’s Day, explains the reason

Avatar

Who doesn’t know actor Arjun Kapoor today. Arjun has made a place in the hearts of people with his best films. However, Arjun’s mother is behind in making a place in the industry. Actually, Arjun has been very close to his mother Mona Suri Kapoor. Arjun’s mother is not in this world today but Arjun remembers her every moment. Arjun has now recently shared a post to his mother on social media.

Also, Arjun also revealed that he has completed 9 years in the industry. You can see Arjun shared a photo with his mother and wrote in the caption, ‘Yesterday (9 May) was Mother’s Day, I hate it. Tomorrow (May 11) I am completing 9 years in the industry as an actor, but without you, I am still lost. Just like this photo. Hopefully, you will be smiling upstairs and patting me on the back. ‘Arjun’s post has been commented by many stars like Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, and Mohit Marwah.

Everyone has asked him to be patient. By the way, Arjun’s post is being well liked. You might be aware that Arjun made his Bollywood debut on May 11 in 2021. His film Ishaqzaade was released at the time and also had Parineeti Chopra in the film. He played the best character opposite her. The film had a romantic chemistry between the two and the film was also a blockbuster.

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top