Arjun Rampal in Pawan Kalyan movie? – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is likely to appear for Pawan Kalyan’s film. Arjun has been approached for an important role in Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film. Arjun is said to have responded positively. And the conversation is going on. After the talks were fruitful, Arjun Rampal would be on board for the film PSPK 27 and Krish.

It is a period film with historical references. Jacqueline Fernandez has been cast for another important role in the film. Nidhi Aggarwal will play Pawan’s love interest. Director Krish, who has made films like Gautamiputra Satakarni and Manikarnika, is making sure that there is minimal attention to detail in the film. The film produced by AM Ratnam is likely to be released in several languages. Currently, the film is underway and some major action scenes are being shot.

It is believed that Krish is considering “Veera Mallu” as the title of the film. However, “Hara Hara Mahadev” is also considered, but the probability is more for “Veera Mallu”. Awaiting more information.

