Arjun Reddy assassination attempt on actress Mr. Sudha?

Telugu actress Mr. Sudha | Cinematographer Shyam has been in the news for his alleged relationship with Naidu. The cinematographer was arrested in May when Arjun Reddy’s famous actress Sai Sudha filed a case against him, but was granted bail by the police two days after his arrest. And now, there is a new twist in the actress’ case. A few days ago, Mr. Sudha lodged a complaint in Vijayawada claiming that an attempt to murder was made on him.

It is heard that some miscreants had hit the car of actress Shri Sudha while she was going through Kanak Durga flyover. The actress survived the accident with minor injuries and the crooks fled the spot. Mr. Sudha suspected that it was an assassination attempt on him, so he decided to lodge a complaint at the police station in Vijayawada.

Mr. Sudha said that it was an attempt to assassinate him and the reason behind it is cinematographer Shyam’s Naidu and according to him, he would have hired the goons to take revenge. Investigation has been started regarding the Shri Sudha case.

We have already reported that Mr. Sudha had alleged Shyam K Naidu Betraying her after making a relationship with her with the promise of marriage.

