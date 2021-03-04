Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Southern Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Preview of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Southern Jaguars Prediction and FCS spring football game.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Southern Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: AW Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: ESPN3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-0) vs. Southern (1-0) Game Preview

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff Won

This is a veteran Golden Lion team ready to go last week, but saw their game against Texas postponed for a water issue in the region.

On the field, Arkansas-Pine Bluff has a ton of experience returning to offense with a grassroots game that should be solid enough to help a skilled passing attack.

Southern beat Alabama State 24-21, but changed it three times and struggled to get to the offense – scoring ten fourth-quarter points to pull it off. It was not a good performance, but…

Why the southern will win

Southern won.

It settled the mistakes, got a hard time going O, and it did nothing to control the clock, and won again.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff has also used a warm-up game. The offense, which could not convert enough third down chances in 2019, needs some time.

Ladrius Skelton is a better quarterback than he is shown against Alabama State. He did not throw all that well, but he led the team with 72 tug of war and a score.

What is going to happen

Southern is better off showing it, and now it’s about to start playing better. It should be able to do it more aggressively as a whole – especially with the ground game – but it will be the defense that works and wins.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Southern Prediction, Rekha

Southern 30, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17

Row: Southern-11, O / U: 55.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

