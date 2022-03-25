Arkansas Razorbacks take down No. 1 Gonzaga to make Elite Eight in NCAA tournament

SAN FRANCISCO – Twenty years ago, Eric Musselman was introduced as the new head coach of Golden State Warriors, And two years later, he was fired after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

On Thursday night, however, Musselman found success in the Bay Area when he overcame his Arkansas squad 74-68 of Gonzaga, the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and last year’s national runner-up.

Arkansas is leading the Elite Eight for the second year in a row, but only for the third time since 1995. The Razorbacks will face second-seeded Duke (31-6) on Saturday to travel to the last four.

For Musselman, who became the sixth coach to reach the Elite Eight in each of his first two NCAA tournaments with a school since 1985, his full-circle moment continued with Thursday…