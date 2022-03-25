Arkansas shocks No. 1 Gonzaga in Sweet 16, advances to Elite Eight

When No. 4 Arkansas entered their Sweet 16 game against No. 1 Gonzaga in San Francisco on Thursday evening, the Razorbacks were 0-5 against the top-ranked teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Even more, the Razorbacks were 2-11 when playing the No. 1 team in the nation. In a tightly contested game in which Eric Musselman’s squad shot barely better than 40% off the floor, Arkansas began a new chapter in their basketball history, with the Bulldogs, 74–68, advancing to the Elite Eight. bothered for

“Thanks to everyone who said we didn’t have a chance,” Musselman told CBS after the game.

JD Notte, who had 10 points at the end of the first half, led the Razorbacks in scoring and finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Two other Razorbacks…