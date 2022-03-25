Arkansas takes down Gonzaga in Eric Musselman’s biggest win yet

SAN FRANCISCO – There are a million different paths to success in basketball coaching, but few are as many as the one Eric Musselman took. His journey here on Thursday night came to an end in many ways.

He had his first major head coaching job in the Bay Area 20 years ago, when he was banned at age 36 to lead the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. He was fired two years later with a record of 75–89. A few years later, he bounced back to the Sacramento Kings and was fired after a 33–49 season.

He then started an AAU team in Danville, Calif., near Oakland, working children in Sycamore Valley Park and coaching his son. They went 71–0 before losing to the Sacramento Yellow Jackets. Musselman retired from AAU coaching at 71–1.

Then he sprung through the g…