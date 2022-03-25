Arkansas Upsets No. 1 Gonzaga in the Round of 16

Chase Center’s rims were hardly as kind to Arkansas and Gonzaga as they have been to the arena’s regular residents—Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors. For most of the night, 3-pointers locked the rims and runners closed them. No team shot a free throw with anything like proficiency.

When Gonzaga found himself behind at halftime, 32-29, it was not an unfamiliar position in this tournament. The Zags led 16th seed Georgia State with only 4 points in the middle of the second half and a routed victory. And they trailed Memphis by 12 points at the start of the second half before rallying for a narrow win.

The Zags had unusually trouble scoring in the stretch.

The country’s most efficient crime is about four…