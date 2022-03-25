Arkansas vs. Gonzaga – Game Recap – March 24, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO – – For 40 frenetic minutes, JD Notte, Jailyne Williams and Arkansas played a crazy, muscular style at both ends that knocked Gonzaga out of his game – and much earlier than these Zags expected from the NCAA Tournament.

Notte scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and determined, the fourth-seeded Razorbacks dashed the No. 1 overall seeded Bulldogs’ title hopes with a 74-68 victory in Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

“We’ve been humiliated all year, so that’s another thing for us,” Williams said. “We saw everything they were saying, we felt like they were dancing before the game. It was disrespectful to us. We came into the game hard and we had a chip on our shoulders. Every game we do.”

When the last buzzer rings, the note is tossed…