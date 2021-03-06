Arkansas vs Texas A&M College Basketball Game Preview

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Agizi Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 4

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Location: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Network: SEC Network

Arkansas (20-5) vs. Texas A&M (8-8) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Aggies are very short on defense, so that the score is low and stays within range.

It’s decent keeping the teams defensively from the outside, and it’s not bad to catch the ball and not allow a whole series of mistakes offensively. Arkansas does not necessarily keep on removing errors and getting out on the move, but it is much more effective when it does.

This is a high-octane hog team that points in bunches, and A&M needs to be able to stop it – or at least slow it all down. but …

Why Arkansas will win

Texas A&M does not score enough.

It struggles to reach 60 points, is last in the SEC in three-point percentage, and is last in rebounds, steals, and scoring.

Arkansas ranks first in the SEC in scoring. This is the first time in a rebellion, it is enough to force mistakes that force teams to play in their tempo. It is also on a roll.

After losing to the SEC regular season winner Alabama in mid-January, it has managed to pull off ten straight SEC wins – including a dominant performance on the Crimson Tide.

What is going to happen

Arkansas is great for an explosive and slow moving in and out. Texas A&M will prevent it from getting too much out of hand, but the Hogs will pull away with a big sketch in the second half.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Arkansas 77, Texas A&M 64

Row: Arkansas-15.5, O / U: 136.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

