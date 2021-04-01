ARM vs ROM Live Score, World Cup Qualifiers, Top Pick, LineUp, Preview, Armenia vs Romania Scorecard

Another much-awaited and interesting match is on the way of football lovers to excite them. The match is going to happen between the teams Armenia and Romania on March 31, 2021, at 09:30 PM. In the World Cup Qualifiers 2021, these two teams are ready to lock the horns. The teams are practicing very hard to give tough competition to each other. Previously, the players of the team have played plenty of matches so we can say the players are very experienced and skilled in both teams. Through this article, our viewers will get to know all the details of the match such as time, players, venue, date, etc.

ARM vs ROM Live Score

ARM vs ROM Match Details

Match:- ARM vs ROM,

Leauge:- World Cup Qualifiers

Venue:- Hrazdan Central Stadium CJSC

Date:- Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: – 09:30 PM

Armenia will be faced off against the team Romania. Now, we will let you know the previous performance of the team. First, we have a team Armenia which has played a total of 2 matches in which the team has won 1 match and lost 1 as well. The total goals for the team and against the team are 3 and 3 respectively. The performance of the team was quite good in both matches.

If we talk about the opponent team Romania, the team has placed on the top in the standing. The team has played a total of two matches and won the matches. The number of goals for the team and against the team is 3 and 0 respectively. The performance of the team was exceptional in the matches. Let’s see which team is going to win this match.

Armenia:

Jordy Monroy

Hayk Ishankanyan

Kamo Hovhannisyan

Arman Hovhannisyan

Varazdat Haroyan

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan

Serob Grigoryan

André Calisir

David Yurchenko

Arsen Beglaryan

Anatoly Ayvazov

Romania:

Nicusor Bancu

Alin Tosca

Lonut Nedelcearu

Vasile Mogos

Mario Makico Paulino

Alexandru Cretu

Vlad Chiriches

Andrei Burca

Lonut Radu

Florin Nita

David Lazar

After analyzing the previous games, we observe that team Armenia is playing well on the ground. The team has won all the matches so far. The players of the team are putting all their efforts to make their team win. On the other hand, team Romania's players are all set to win this match. As per the previous performances, we assume that team Armenia will win the match.