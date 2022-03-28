Armando Bacot creates history to return to the Elite Eight

With his latest double-double effort, UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot now sits alone on the leaderboard.

Move over, Oscar Tshibwe, there’s a new double-double leader in town!

Peters in the Elite Eight, UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot now has 29 double-doubles in the season. The junior big man also has 30 games in which he has recorded double-digit rebounds.

The Richmond, Virginia native has had a monster season, as he rewrote some pretty impressive records. We know how dominant a rebounder he is, and his first-half performance against Mayur was proof of that.

Through 20 minutes of play, Becott recorded 15… yes, 15 rebounds! To put this in perspective, St Peter’s recorded just 19 rebounds as a team…