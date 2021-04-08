Army Chief Narwana, who is on a 5-day visit to Bangladesh, will discuss these issues – Dailynews24 – Entertainment News Celebrity News Latest Movie News

LATEST

New Delhi: The Indian Army has informed that Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane has left for Bangladesh on a five-day visit. The visit is aimed at further enhancing defense cooperation and stronger bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh. PM Narendra Modi recently visited Bangladesh to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence.

During PM Modi’s visit, hardliners targeted Hindu temples by opposing his visit. Many people were killed in it. Fundamentalists allege that PM Modi is biased against India’s Muslim minority. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina lashed out at those who opposed PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka. He warned the militants of Hifazat-e-Islam that they were playing with fire and strict action would be taken if they do not agree. Hasina stressed that her government will not tolerate extremism at all. Bangladesh is a secular country and it is not right to attack anyone in the name of Islam.

Speaking in Parliament, Sheikh Hasina said, “Don’t people belonging to the Hifazat-e-Islam go to India to study Deoband?” If so, who gave you the right to oppose the PM’s visit to India? When you go out to study? , The government makes all the arrangements, but it is amazing to protest nonetheless. ‘

