Army got Imran Khan’s PM job, now why is it pulling carpets under his feet?

Imran Khan is on his last legs as the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army has once again dominated the politics of the country.

with him Departure of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Khan is set to lose an opposition, leaving the PTI-led government as a minority in parliament from the ruling coalition No confidence motion Voting is expected to take place on April 3. On Wednesday night, 22 MPs within his own party were having a meal with joint opposition parties.

Till late in the evening, Khan was locked in with allies as rumors were swirling that he might step down and not face the vote. Opposition leaders demanded that the vote on the confidence motion should be held tomorrow. Amidst this uncertainty, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum called on Khan.