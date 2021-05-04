Army killed 8 more protesters!

Many plans are made every day across the country, and these plots are done every day, and many people complain about the same plot every day. Not only this, the terrorists in Myanmar had been plotting to harm the country for many days. From then on, he adopted a number of different methods to carry out his plot, and to some extent he was also successful.

According to reports, eight people were killed in fresh firing by the army on Monday against the military dictatorship in Myanmar. On the other hand, democracy supporters started organizing a global demonstration campaign called Myanmar Spring Revolution to make the whole world aware of the situation.

It is learned that several cities in Myanmar held simultaneous demonstrations led by Buddhist monks. Meanwhile, two civilians were shot dead by firing on protesters in the congregation. An army of three was also killed in a wallet and two were called Shan in different cities of the state. So far 759 civilians have been killed by the army here.