‘Army of the Dead’ wins Oscar Fan Favorite Award

The Internet has spoken: “Army of the Dead” is the #OscarsFan favorite movie of the year.

Announced on Sunday during the 94th Academy Awards, Zack Snyder’s zombie heist thriller battles Twitter fandom with contenders including box-office hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and Best Picture nominee “Dune” taking fan-favorite awards. looked for. ,

Considering the entire four-hour director’s cut of “Justice League” by Snyder fans who have rallied behind a social media campaign for years, it’s not surprising that “Army of the Dead” won a contest that relied on a Twitter hashtag.

The bloody (and lengthy) “Army of the Dead” stars Dave Bautista as the leader of a rag-tag group of mercenaries aiming to rob a casino in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

Snyder “knows he is…