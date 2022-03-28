Army of the Dead wins Oscar for Fan Favorite Movie

Oscar Fan Favorite Award Winner Goes to Zack Snyder army of the dead, The zombie action movie premiered on Netflix in May 2021.

If this category sounds new to you, that’s because it is. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced this brand new category in February in an effort to “build an engaged and excited digital audience.” But to be clear: Snyder hasn’t won a statuette for the award. It was just a Twitter poll. But hey, he announced it at the Oscars!

At first, the Academy tried to achieve a “Most Popular Film” category to encourage more audiences, but backlash from critics and Academy members meant it never appeared.

Unlike the Most Popular Film category that was canceled, the Fan Favorite award is No Decided by the votes of the Academy, but by…