Arnaud de Lai wins Winter Volta Limburg Classic

Arnaud de Lai has the Volta Limburg Classic behind his name. The young Belgian sprinter from Lotto Soudal won the sprint from a dominant group with six men, including Tom Dumoulin. The Dutchman from Jumbo-Visma crossed the line in sixth place. He was unable to sprint to victory due to a flat tyre.

After a two-year absence, the Volta Limburg Classic could be held again. Round in 2020, formerly Hell of the Mergeland, was canceled due to the corona pandemic, with floods in 2021 being the culprit. The route through South Limburg Heuveland and the Belgian Voor region saw riders climb no less than 38 – good for a total elevation difference of 3100 metres. The finish at Ijsden was on a slightly ascending cobblestone road. Frank Bonamour, Tom Dumoulin, Dries de Bond and Arnaud de Lai, among others, appeared at the beginning.

Twelve o’clock was the early signal…