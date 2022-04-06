Arnaut Danjuma ahead of Bayern Munich game: “I am one of the best wingers in the world” – football news

Arnaut Danjuma (former Club Brugge) will face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League tonight. In an interview with The Guardian, he said that he is one of the best wing players in the world.

Denzuma and Villarreal will face Bayern Munich tonight. The 25-year-old Dutchman exchanged Club Brugge, Belgium Venice for Bournemouth in England after a year. Meanwhile, he has been playing for Villarreal in Spain since the summer of 2021. He has scored 13 goals in 28 matches this season, including in the Champions League.

Denjuma spoke to The Guardian before the match. It immediately became clear that the Orange International was not lacking in confidence. When Arnaut Danjuma was asked if his goal is to become one of the greatest footballers in the world, he said, “Looking at what I have done this season, it is fair to say that I am one of the best wingers in the world.” Am.”