Arnaut Denzuma gives Villarreal first leg advantage over Bayern Munich

Arnaut Danjuma’s opening goal helped Villarreal win 1-0 against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Former Bournemouth winger Denjuma scored the only goal at the start of the first half at the Estadio de la Ceramica to give the Spaniards a slim advantage to move into the return leg.