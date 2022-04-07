Arnaut Denzuma scored early as Villarreal beat Bayern Munich 1-0

Villarreal, Spain – Villarreal achieved another surprise Champions League result on Wednesday, this time against six-time champions Bayern Munich, to cement their hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the first time in 16 years.

After defeating Juventus in the Round of 16, the lowly Spanish club took another big step by winning 1–0 against Bayern in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Arnaut Denzuma’s opening goal was considerable as Bayern were unable to overcome Unai Emery’s side’s defence, and lost only for the second time in 30 Champions League matches.

“We will take the result,” said Bayern veteran Thomas Müller. We know the situation could have been worse….