arnold classic champion body building news star heart attack

Bodybuilding icon Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44.

The death of the Arnold Classic champion was confirmed by Generation Iron on Wednesday (AEST).

He had a heart attack on the treadmill, according to outlet,

Macmillan died after he opened up about past heart issues and near-death experiences he had experienced last year, sun Report.

The bodybuilder had been delaying his return to competitive bodybuilding over health issues, but had appeared optimistic about being able to return in recent months.

“RIP Cedric McMillan. We are deeply saddened to report that Cedric has passed away at the age of 44,” tweeted Generation Irons.

“GI sends condolences to friends and family during this time.”