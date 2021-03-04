Arnold Palmer Invitation 2021 Live Free Stream & TV Coverage – TMT Daily

Loading...

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational will take place this Thursday, at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. Players will participate as of 7 pm ET on March 4 and live coverage on The Golf Channel will begin at 2 pm. Read this article for the Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream, TV coverage information, schedule and more.

Loading...

how to see:

What: 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitation

Loading...

Who: PGA Tour

Loading...

When: 4 March 2021

Loading...

Time: 2 PM ET

Loading...

Where: Bay Hill Championship Course – Orlando, FL.

Loading...

TV: The Golf Channel

Loading...

Live Stream: FuboTV | Sling | Hulu

Loading...

Tournament preview:

This is the 56th edition of the tournament and the 43rd edition of the event at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. However, fan attendance will be limited to 25 percent of capacity this year, and spectators will only be allowed to take to the field during tournament play. Fans will not be allowed for practice or pro-AM rounds.

Loading...

123 players are scheduled to compete in this year’s tournament, including three of the top ten in the official Tech Golf Rankings: No. 6 Tyrell Hatton, No. 8 Rory McElroy, and No. 9 Patrick Reid.

Loading...

Bryson DeCambo won the world of golf by storm in 2020, winning twice, including a major win at the US Open for his major major title. But things have not been going so well lately. He finished T22 at the WGC-Workday Championship last week, following an omission at the Genesis Invitational. He will look to turn in his fortunes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

Loading...

DeChambeau left for the first round at Bay Hill at 10:00 AM ET. While a lot of fans will be ready to watch the monster drive that Bryson hits, he will have some competition within his group to pay attention to. Jordan Spieth is paired with Bryson for the opening round, and with the Spieth Watch fully in effect, Spieth attempts to end a long-win drought.

Loading...

2021 Arnold Palmer Invitation: Where and When?

This year’s tournament will be played at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, United States.

Loading...

Saturdays and Sundays are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Loading...

Which TV channel will broadcast the tournament?

The Golf Channel will broadcast the tournament from 2 pm-6pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 12:30 to 2:30 Saturdays and Sundays in the opening weekend. CBS will air the broadcast for the third and fourth rounds at 2:30 p.m.

Loading...

How to Stream 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitation Golf?

You can stream the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at golfchannel.com. Fans can watch featured group coverage of the opening round throughout the day on Thursdays through the PGA Tour Live.

Loading...

To watch Arnold Palmer Invitational’s broadcast each day, consider signing up for a free trial for FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or Sling.

Loading...

Arnold Palmer Invitation 2021 Schedule:

Range 1-2: Thursday and Friday

Loading...

Round starts at 7 am

Featured Group: 7 am – 6 pm

Live TV coverage: 2-6 pm on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 pm on fuboTV

Radio: noon-6pm on PGA Tour Radio

Range 3-4: Saturday and Sunday

Round starts at 8 am

Loading...

Featured Groups and Holes: 8 am – 6 pm

Early TV Coverage: 12: 30–2: 30 pm on Golf Channel

Live TV Coverage: 2: 30–6 pm on NBC

Live simulcast: 2: 30-6 pm on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 pm on PGA Tour Radio

Who is in the field?

This year’s event will not be potentially difficult, but it should be more fun to follow because of the area that will be present. Spieth is making his debut, while Dechambo and Maclero are among the best players at the venue over the past decade. What should happen in the Down Week between WGC and The Players, the event should actually be terrible once again.

Loading...

Arnold Palmer Invitational Tea Time:

T number 1

Loading...

7:00 am – Sam Burns, Robbie Shelton, Bo Hogg

7:11 am – Matt Avery, Luke List, Bern Wisberger

7:22 pm – Heinrich Norlander, Sepp Straka, Tyler McCumber

7:33 am – Robert Streb, Hudson Swafford, Andrew Putnam

7:44 pm – Jason Kocrak, Jason Duffner, Steve Streaker

7:55 am – Tyler Duncan, Brendan Steele, Danny Willett

8:06 am – Cameron Champion, Chase Revi, Hideki Matsuyama

8:17 am – Nick Taylor, Lanto Griffin, Patton Kizaire

8:28 pm – Adam Hadwin, Chris Kirk, Tom Hogg

8:39 pm – Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren

8:50 am – Matt Wallace, Kramer Hickock, Matthias Schmid

11:40 pm – Lucas Glover, Patrick Rodgers, Doctor Redman

11:51 pm – Rory Sabbatini, Wyndham Clarke, Will Zalatoris

12:02 pm – Charlie Hoffman, Matt Jones, Lee Westwood

12:13 pm – Graeme McDowell, Paul Casey, Keith Mitchell

12:24 pm – Kevin Nae, Shane Laurie, Ian Poulter

12:35 pm – Brandon Grace, Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:46 PM – Max Homma, Patrick Reid, Billy Horschel

12:57 pm – Victor Hovland, Ricky Fowler, Jason Day

1:08 pm – Camilo Villegas, Eric van Rooyen, Robert McIntyre

1:19 pm – Christopher Ventura, Jazz Janwettanand, Kamayu Johnson

Loading...