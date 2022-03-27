Around 700 patients of Kovid-19 have been hospitalized since Friday

Nearly 700 patients with Covid-19 have been hospitalized since Friday as the pandemic continues to put pressure on healthcare.

On Sunday, 221 patients of the virus were admitted within the last 24 hours, 235 were recorded on Saturday and an epidemic record of 235 was recorded on Friday.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital has crossed the 1,500 mark for the first time since the end of January 2021, reaching 1,569 on Sunday morning.

The number of patients requiring admission to intensive care remains stable, however, at 52 more than the previous day.

