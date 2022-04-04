Aroz Aftab became the first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy. music news

The New York singer is gaining global attention for her work that combines ancient Sufi traditions with folk, jazz and minimalism.

Pakistani singer Aroz Aftab has scored his first Grammy by winning a coveted trophy for his song Mohabbat in the Best Global Performance category.

The 37-year-old, who has lived in the US city of New York for nearly 15 years, continues to attract global attention for her work, which combines ancient Sufi traditions with folk, jazz and minimalism.

“I am beyond thrilled,” the artist told reporters on Sunday at the pre-gala ceremony, in which most of the awards are presented. “it feels great.”