Arrested: Hindustani Bhau arrested in Mumbai, know what the whole case is

Mumbai Police has arrested Vikas Pathak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhai, a former contestant of Bigg Boss. This news has been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his social media account Instagram. This post by the paparazzi states that Hindustani Bhai was protesting at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. After which he is arrested by the police just a short time ago. Hindustani Bhai was protesting here to cancel the examination of children of 12th standard. He also demanded that the government should also waive children’s school fees.

All of us must have seen a glimpse of Hindustani Bhau on social media at some time. Instagram recently suspended her account for inflammatory posts. Where it is said that author Puneet Sharma was behind the suspension of his account. His account was suspended in 2020. After which his videos stopped going viral on social media. After which now former contestants of Bigg Boss openly perform in Mumbai.

