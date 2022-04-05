Arrested in Deadly Sacramento Shooting | young witness

Sacramento police have announced an arrest in connection with the killing of six people and injuring a dozen others in a shooting in the heart of California’s capital city.

Police said they booked 26-year-old Dandre Martin as a “concerned suspect” on assault and illegal firearms charges. Detectives and SWAT team members found a pistol during a search of three houses in the area.

The arrests came as six victims who were killed in the shooting that took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday were identified as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state capitol.