Arrests after video at Man City vs Atletico Madrid game incarcerated fans doing ‘Nazi salute’ at far end

Shocking footage has emerged of Atletico Madrid fans performing the Nazi salute during their match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Spanish champions took on Pep Guardiola’s men in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash last night (Tuesday).

However, his visit has been interrupted by allegations of racism and violence by his 2,100 supporters. A video shot by City Fans showed several visiting fans in the front rows of the second tier of Etihad’s South Stand, where some Atletico fans were placed, standing in front of them with outstretched arms and saluting them. Waving the flag.

