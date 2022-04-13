Arrests as protests block Harbor Bridge young witness

A rural firefighter is one of a group of climate change activists arrested at a protest on the Sydney Harbor Bridge that disrupted peak hour traffic.

NSW Police urged drivers to avoid the area on Wednesday morning after the group parked a truck at around 8.30am on the Cahill Expressway, which was blocked near Circular Quay and the South Pylon above The Rocks.

Two of the group climbed onto the cabin of the truck, one holding a fireproof Australia flag and a gaudy light, while the other two clung to the bridge.

Police stepped into the group, arrested the four at 9 a.m. and were taken to the nearby Day Street police station.

Two women aged 31 and 44 and two men aged 36 and 60 are yet to be charged.