Arriving the Red Carpet at the 94th Academy Awards

Jordan Strauss/AP



Last year’s Oscar ceremony may be remembered more for what it didn’t have — no hosts, no nominees luncheon, no live performances for the song nominees.

But the 2022 Academy Awards saw a return to form – beginning with the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater in the heart of Hollywood. The glitzier look seemed to be on the rebound, too, with many A-listers opting for bright, bold colors or top-to-toe sparkle.

Here, Zendaya arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, 2022.