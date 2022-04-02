Arruabarrena talks about Saudi Arabia rivaling Argentina in the World Cup

Vasco, who directed in the Saudi country, detailed the Asians, who along with Albiceleste make up Group C of the World Cup.

Rodolfo Aruaberrena currently belongs to United Arab Emirates national teamwho still have a chance to qualify Qatar World Cup 2022, must beat Australia By Asian Qualifiers to classify Playoff against Peruwhere he will play for a place Group D is made up of France, Denmark and Tunisia. Vasco took part in the draw, spoke with tyc sports and gave details of Saudi Arabthe country in which he directed and The opponents of the Argentina national team will be in Group C.

“Saudi Arabia has two or three players who have experience in Europe.,