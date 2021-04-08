ENTERTAINMENT

ARS vs SLPG Live Score Dream 11 Prediction Top Picks Odds Goals Team Lineups European League

Finally, another match of European League 2020-21 will be played between the team Arsenal and Slavia Praha on 8th April, Thursday. The match will be played at 12:30 AM at Emirates Stadium. The team has played well in the league and secured an appropriate rank in the league standings. The team ARS has played a match on 21st March against the team Liverpool where the team ARS failed to score any goal and the opponent team managed to score 3 goals and lost the match.

On the other side, team SLPG has played a match on 23rd April against the team Rangers where the opposing team scored 1 goal and team SLPG managed to score 3 goals and won the match.  Let’s see if team SLPG wins this match or not.

ARS vs SLPG Live Score:

Match: ARS vs SLPG European League 2020-21
Date: 8th April
Time: 12:30 am
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal (ARS) Squad:

Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli, Matt Macey, Eddie Nketiah, Pigs Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette, Pigs Kolasinac, Pierre-Emerick, Socrates Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Bukayo Saka, Matteo Guendouzii

Slavia Prague (SLPG) Squad:

Ondrej Lingr, Stanislav Tecl, Lukas Masopust, Benjanim Traore, Ibrahim Behjanim, Jakub Hromada, Petr Sevcik, Michal Beran, Oscar Dorley, Lukas Provod, Peter Olayinka, Nicolae Stanciu, Alexander Bah, Taras Kacharaba, Jan Boril, Ondrej Kudela, Jan Stejskal , Yousef Hilal, Ondrej Kolar, Jan Kuchta, Premysl KOvar, Mick Van Buren, Simon Deli, Stanislav Tecl, David Hovorka

ARS vs SLPG Dream 11 Prediction:

The team ARS has played a match against the team Tottenham Hotspur where the team ARS scored 2 goals and the opponent team stuck at 1 goal and lost the match. The team player Mikel Arteta has scored a goal in the match and more likely to be the captain for today’s match. The team Slavia Prague has played a match against the team FC Zbrojovka Brno where both of the teams failed to score any goal and the match resulted in a draw.

The team is at the third position in the league standings. The goalkeeper Bernd Leno has saved many goals in the match, will be a part of today’s match. The defender player will be Alexander Bah and Cedric Soares who has scored 1 goal in the last match. The midfielder player will be Nicolae Stanciu, Bukayo Saka, and more likely to be the offensive player in today’s match. Stay connected to us to know more about this article.

