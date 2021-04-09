ENTERTAINMENT

ARS vs SLPG Live Score UEFA Europa League Arsenal Vs Slavia Prague Scorecard

Another much-awaited and brilliant match is scheduled between the team’s Arsenal and Slavia Prague. The match will take place in Emirates stadium on April 09, 2021 at 12:30 AM. The league is consistently introducing matches between the most talented and experienced teams which always entertains their fans with their mind-blowing performance in the matches. The team’s performance deserves appreciation for their performance in the previous matches. Both teams containing one of the best players to make them best. The teams are performing in really good form. In this article, we will give you all the details about the match such as date, time, venue, and many more.

ARS vs SLPG Match Details

  • Match:- ARS vs SLPG
  • League:- Euro Basketball League
  • Venue:- Emirates Stadium
  • Date:- Thursday, April 09, 2021
  • Time: – 12:30 AM

Arsenal will be faced-off against the team Slavia Prague. Now, we tell you about the previous matches of the teams. Team Arsenal has played a total of 6 matches in which they succeed in all matches. The winning streak of the team is extremely good as they have won all their matches till now.

If we talk about the opponent team, Slavia Prague is currently sitting at the second position on the points table of Group-C. This team also played 6 matches in which they have won 4 matches and lost the rest of the matches. The team’s players are playing pretty well on the ground and all set to make their team win in this match. Let’s see which team will win this match.

Arsenal:

  • Alexandre lacazette
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  • Smith Rowe
  • Bukayo Saka
  • Thomas Partey
  • Granit xhaka
  • Pablo Mari
  • Gabriel Magalhaes
  • Hector Bellerin
  • Cedric Soares
  • Bernd Leno

Slavia Prague:

  • Jan Kuchta
  • Abdallah Sima
  • Nicolae Stanciu
  • Peter Olayinka
  • Tomas Holes
  • Petr Sevcik
  • Alexander Bah
  • Jan Boril
  • David Winter
  • Jakub Hromada
  • Matyas Vagner

Now, the time is for the prediction. After analyzing the past games, team Arsenal is in really good form as they successfully won their 6 matches with a good score which amazed everyone. The team’s fans are curiously waiting for the match. On the other hand, team Slavia Prague won 4 of 6 matches. They should try their best to win this match as well so that they can move forward in the league. On the basis of the past games, we assume that the Arsenal team is going to win the match. Don’t forget to watch the match on the Dream11 app. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

