Arsenal 1-2 Brighton: Gunners boss Mikel Arteta ‘worried’ by performance in home defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was “concerned” by his side’s performance as he handed rivals Tottenham the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification with a deserved defeat by Brighton at Emirates Stadium.
Brighton – seven games without a win before kick-off – disappointed the home side with their organization and skillful forward play in a game where Arsenal failed to look dangerous until a desperate late push. Not found.
Leandro Trossard’s curling first-half finish – followed by a fine assist by the impressive Enoch Mwepu – gave Graham Potter’s side something to look forward to.
And when Gabriel Martinelli led Arsenal level moments before the break – only for a four-minute VAR check to rule him out…
